CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.

The company and MetroHealth Medical Center confirmed Joseph Ferrall died Friday.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and coworkers. We are supporting our employees with counseling resources,” TimkenSteel said in a statement to FOX 8.

An investigation is still ongoing into the furnace explosion that took place around 10:30 p.m. on July 26 and severely burned three people in the process.

The Faircrest Steel Plant “houses individual steelmaking, ingot and continuous casting and steel-processing facilities,” according to the TimkenSteel website.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the Ferrall family.