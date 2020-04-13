Election reminder: Ballot requests are due soon for Ohio primary

The primary that was scheduled for March 17 is now being conducted by mail. There will be no in-person voting

(WKBN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is encouraging Ohioans to vote by mail for the primary election, and the deadline to do is quickly approaching.

The primary that was scheduled for March 17 is now being conducted by mail. There will be no in-person voting. The election was extended due to the coronavirus.

Applications for an absentee ballot must be received at your county’s board of elections before noon on Saturday, April 25.

You can request your ballot in three ways”

You can also find all the information you need to vote on the Ohio Elections website.