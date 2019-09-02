Efforts to seat jury set to begin in Ohio newborn killing case

Richardson has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the death of her baby

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) – The prosecutorial narrative of a small-town cheerleader so desperate to hide an out-of-wedlock pregnancy that she allegedly killed and buried her baby just days after her senior prom has roiled her home region of southwest Ohio.

Attorneys and the judge in the trial of 20-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson will start learning Tuesday what impact that attention has had on their ability to seat a fair and impartial jury.

Richardson has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the death of her baby. The remains were found in July 2017 in her family’s backyard in a village of some 5,000 people 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

They will question potential jurors on their knowledge and opinions about the high-profile case .

