Effort to recover missing worker from Ohio plant collapse could take weeks

ADAMS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man is still missing after a power plant collapsed at a demolition site in Adams County, Ohio.

According to the Adamo Group, the recovery work to find 47-year-old Jamie Fitzgerald of Boyd County, Kentucky after the Killen Generating Station collapsed Dec. 9, 2020, is ongoing. Company officials say in an effort to ensure the recovery crew’s safety on the site of the collapse, it could be mid-to-late January before the recovery work is complete.

The body of a second worker reported missing after the collapse, 42-year-old Doug Gray of Greenup County, Kentucky, was recovered Saturday, Dec. 12.

The company says they are still working to determine the cause of the collapse. Adamo Group’s full statement on the latest update is below.

“Recovery work is continuing at the Adamo Group’s Killen Generating Station demolition site in Adams County, Ohio. Based on the observations and knowledge of our team and the first responders on site, our immediate focus is recovering our missing employee and ensuring the safety of the crews working on the recovery effort. As a company, we have our very best people, specialized and top-of-the-line equipment and every available resource on the site. Recovery work is expected to be completed in mid- to late January. “Adamo continues to fully cooperate and take direction from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) investigation team and local officials – including providing all requested data and documentation – to safely conduct the recovery operation of Mr. Fitzgerald and to determine the cause of the incident. As previously announced, Adamo has engaged Thornton Tomasetti to assist in the recovery. Thornton Tomasetti is a nationally recognized engineering firm with extensive, directly-related experience from its work on similar types of incidents throughout the country. The firm, along with input and direction from OSHA, will execute an engineering plan that allows the recovery process to continue without endangering workers, law enforcement representatives and first responders. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the loved ones of the workers who lost their lives is this tragic accident. ADAMO GROUP