Edgewater swim advisory lifted, Villa Angela beach remains 'poor'

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved A sunset over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Poor water advisories were issued earlier this week for several of Lake Erie's beaches due to traces of E. Coli. Now, one has been lifted.

Edgewater Beach has been determined to be safe to swim in after test results. The test results come days after a report that 130,000 gallons of raw sewage and storm water overflowed into Lake Erie.

“Edgewater’s beach-goers can rest assured that our crews are out in the field daily during beach season to ensure their safety," said Frank Greenland, director of Watershed Programs. "If the water’s bacteria levels are too high, we want the public to know.”

However, the water quality at Villa Angela beach in the Euclid Creek Reservation remains poor.

The poor water quality means the bacteria levels are high and swimming is not advised.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of an E. coli infection include bloody diarrhea, vomiting, high fever, and even death.