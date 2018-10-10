Eastern Gateway Community College partners with Kent State

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF/WKBN) - Eastern Gateway Community College has formed a new partnership with Kent State University to make it easier for students to get their four-year degrees.

Officials from Eastern Gateway's Steubenville campus and the East Liverpool branch of Kent State met Wednesday morning to sign an agreement, celebrating the new collaboration.

There will now be degree pathways, allowing Eastern Gateway students to move from an associate's degree to a bachelor's degree.

Starting in 2019, the first two educational pathways will link Eastern Gateway's Associate of Arts degree to Kent State's Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Bachelor of Technical and Applied Studies degree programs.

"We are excited about the partnership with Kent State University that will enhance opportunities for all students at our Steubenville campus and will increase articulated pathways from EGCC to Kent State," said Eastern Gateway President Jimmie Bruce.

"Our innovative new partnership with Eastern Gateway...brings together our unique capabilities to open new doors for more students who aspire to earn a four-year degree but may otherwise miss the opportunity," said Kent State President Beverly Warren.

More pathways could be added in the future.

Eastern Gateway also has a Youngstown campus.