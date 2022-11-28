AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – An alarm activation at a UPS facility in Ashtabula County ended in the arrest of five people suspected of hitting UPS facilities along the East Coast.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called about 2:18 a.m. Sunday to the Austinburg UPS facility after the burglary alarm went off. On the way there, deputies and troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol saw a vehicle speeding north on State Route 45 and then got on I-90 heading west.

Once at the UPS facility, police found a broken window on an overhead bay door. It was the second break-in there in the past two weeks and the UPS facility in Highland Heights was also broken into on the same day, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Be on the Lookout was issued for the vehicle seen speeding onto I-90 and it was stopped by Whilloubgy police. Police said the vehicle was going 120 miles per hour. Four adult men and one juvenile were arrested.

Investigators found out that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was tracking a group from Philadelphia in connection with the break-ins on the East Coast that have amounted to about $3.5 million in property theft.

The adult suspects were booked into the Lake County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property. The juvenile was taken to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.

No further information about the suspects or the alleged crimes was released by the Ashtabula County Sherriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.