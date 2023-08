OTWAY, Ohio (WKBN)- An earthquake was detected in Ohio Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Earthquake USGS website.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.5 and it happened around 6:15 a.m.

The earthquake happened three miles west of Otway, Ohio. The location was 38.1 miles northwest of Ironton and 76.3 miles south of Columbus.

The earthquake was 21.4 km. in depth.