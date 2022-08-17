(WJW) – An investigation is underway by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan.

So far 29 people have been sickened, with 14 cases in Ohio and 15 cases in Michigan. The CDC believes the number of people sickened in the outbreak is actually higher, as health officials work to determine if some people who have fallen ill have infections linked to the outbreak.

While the outbreak hasn’t been linked to food yet, PulseNet, a CDC system that contains a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. Some preliminary information indicates that the people who have been confirmed to be sick with this strain of E.coli got it from the same food, investigators just don’t know what that food is yet.

State and local health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick to determine the source.

