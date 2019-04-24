E. coli outbreak from ground beef reported in 10 states, including Ohio

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) -- Ohio is just one of 10 states where more than 100 people nationwide were sickened by a strain of E. coli found in ground beef.

According to the CDC, a total of 156 people have been infected with E. coli, and 23 have been hospitalized, after eating ground beef.

No deaths have been reported.

The CDC says the ill people reported becoming sick after eating the ground beef at home and at restaurants.

At this time, no common supplier, distributor or brand of ground beef has been identified, and the CDC is not recommending people to avoid eating it at this time.

The CDC continues to investigate the source of the tainted ground beef.

For more information visit CDC.com