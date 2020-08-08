During Ohio visit, Trump accuses Tim Ryan of being all talk on the campaign trail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – When President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Cleveland on Thursday, Valley Congressman Tim Ryan was one of his targets.

The president introduced Ryan’s November opponent to the crowd, Christina Hagan. He gave the Republican candidate his endorsement and then took a swipe at Ryan.

“Tim Ryan, he talks and he talks and he talks and gets nothing done. We have to beat this guy. He only talks about jobs, he does nothing,” President Trump said.

Ryan did respond, though.

“I wish he would focus on the coronavirus response. I wish he would focus on the economy. I wish he would lead the world in the response to this, but these are the petty games he plays which I don’t think have any place in the middle of a global catastrophe like this but I think it shows where his head is,” Ryan said.

Ryan says with massive unemployment and foreclosures on the horizon, President Trump needs to focus on helping Americans who are struggling right now.

More stories from WKBN.com: