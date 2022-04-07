DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A 45-year-old from Powell, who owned restaurants in Dublin, is guilty of tax fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Per the DOJ’s release, Ken Chen pleaded guilty to the U.S. District Court after being charged by bill of information on Feb. 25.

Court documents from 2015-2018 state that Chen was the controlling owner of companies doing business as Sushi.com and Sesame Sea Asian Bistro, both restaurants in Dublin.

Chen pled guilty to one count of tax evasion and one count of failure to account for and pay over withholding and security taxes, per the DOJ.

According to the DOJ, he underreported cash sales, provided false information to his accountant, and paid employees outside of payroll while providing false information to his return preparer.

Chen’s tax due to the State of Ohio and the Internal Revenue Service is more than $500,000.

Each of Chen’s charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.