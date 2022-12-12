COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who pleaded guilty to federal charges of producing and possessing child pornography was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In a release by the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker, 50-year-old Timothy Wright of Dublin faces 240 months in prison, or 20 years, for sexually exploiting two minors and possessing child pornography of a least three more minors. Chief U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley also sentenced Wright to 10 years of supervised release following his prison term.

According to Parker’s office for the Southern District of Ohio, Wright used a hidden camera in the bathroom of his house to view a live video feed, save the videos and images from the camera to his phone. It was discovered that he saved 27 videos and over 150 images on his phone.

Wright, who faced a minimum of 15 years up to 30 years, pleaded guilty to the charges on June 16 and admitted to paying three minors at least $300 for nude photos and engaged in sexual acts with the minors.