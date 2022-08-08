COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a night of drinking, more Ohioans are now opting to call an Uber instead of being drunk behind the wheel as they did in 2021.

State troopers arrested or cited 9,182 Ohioans on OVI charges in the first seven months of 2022 – a 22% decline compared with the 11,766 OVI enforcements made during the same time period in 2021, according to data obtained from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“Maybe it’s that motorists understand that safety is a shared responsibility between us and them, and they’re choosing to get that sober ride, get that sober driver to take them home if they’ve been drinking,” OSHP spokesperson Sgt. Brice Nihiser said.

Crashes involving an OVI are also down throughout the state, Nihiser said.

After OVI-related traffic crashes spiked in the first half of 2021, state troopers recorded 6,417 crashes involving an OVI in the first seven months of 2022 – about a 20% decrease from the 8,041 documented last year.

Franklin County mirrors the statewide trend, witnessing declines in both OVI arrests or citations and OVI-related crashes by about 32% and 24%, respectively, since the same time period in 2021, according to the OSHP.

“If there’s a crash reduction, especially an OVI crash reduction, that’s something that we’re always going to be happy to see,” Nihiser said.