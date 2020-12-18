‘Drug dealers don’t worry about social distancing’: Ohio task forces seize over $29 million in drugs this year

This led to 200 criminal charges and 102 people being indicted this year

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission seized more than $29 million in illegal drugs throughout 2020, officials say.

This led to 200 criminal charges and 102 people being indicted this year.

Law enforcement seized the following in 2020:

87 pounds of fentanyl

168 pounds of methamphetamine

135 pounds of cocaine

8 pounds of heroin

3,117 pounds of marijuana

106 guns

$6,640,020 in cash

“Drug dealers don’t worry about social distancing and they didn’t take 2020 off,” said Attorney General Dave Yost. “Expanded funding through RecoveryOhio was integral to our success, and I’m grateful for our partnership with Gov. DeWine and Homeland Security Investigations. The return on funding is evident in these success stories.”

OOCIC’s major drug interdiction task forces were created through partnerships with Homeland Security and local law enforcement agencies.

The task forces are paid for through DeWine’s RecoveryOhio initiative.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the work of Ohio’s new drug interdiction task forces and the investigators who are working tirelessly to stop the flow of illegal drugs into our country and state,” DeWine said. “I have no doubt that their work saves lives. These enforcement efforts are critical to our comprehensive RecoveryOhio plan to prevent the sale, distribution and use of illegal drugs throughout Ohio, as well as to expand law enforcement’s role in preventing substance abuse through prevention, education and proactive outreach.”

Federal agencies will provide information and intelligence on border crossings and the history of drug dealers’ traffic patterns, while local law enforcement will supply most of the task force manpower.

The OOCIC provides the equipment for drug operations and legal support for the task forces.