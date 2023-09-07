OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — An elderly man who never returned from a walk was found with the help of a drone over the weekend, Olmsted Township police said.

The man’s wife called authorities asking for help in finding him. She said she was worried because of his medical history and age.

Police sprung into action, looking for the man in the area where he was supposedly walking. They were unable to find him. After deploying a drone, police said they were able to find the man who’d fallen down an embankment (as seen in the photos below):

Photo courtesy Olmsted Township Police drone footage

Photo courtesy Olmsted Township Police drone footage

Photo courtesy Olmsted Township Police drone footage

Moving through bushes, police said they carried the man out of the area where he was then helped by EMS.

“The hard work of our officers, coupled with our drone team, helped save the life of the elderly male on that very hot day,” police said in a Facebook post.