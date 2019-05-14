Driver turns self in to police after hitting students getting off bus near Cleveland

WILLOWICK, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – Two Ohio elementary school students are in the hospital after being hit by a car. Police are still looking for the driver who hit them.

It happened as they were getting off of the school bus on Monday afternoon in Willowick, a suburb of Cleveland.

According to CBS affiliate WOIO, the children have been released from the hospital.

The driver took off after the accident and the bus driver wasn’t able to stop the car.

Crash investigators say the 18-year-old driver turned herself in to Willowick police with her attorney on Tuesday.

WOIO is reporting that the driver will face several charges including failure to stop after an accident, driving left of center, illegally passing a school bus and reckless operation.

Police said the woman told investigators that she received a call from work and was in a hurry to get to her place of employment on Monday afternoon when she hit the two boys.