CHARDON, Ohio (WKBN) – A FedEx driver was in injured when the truck he was driving rolled over in Chardon Township.

The accident happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday on Kirtland Chardon Road, near Wisner Road.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

The road was closed as crews worked to tow away the vehicle and clean up a fuel spill.

The road has since reopened.