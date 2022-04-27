VILLAGE OF POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle driver went over a 10-to-15-foot rock wall and crashed into a yard on Mulberry Avenue in the Village of Pomeroy, Ohio.

(Photo courtesy of Pomeroy FD)

Airbags were deployed in the vehicle, and the driver sustained injuries. Crews removed the driver from the vehicle and transported them for medical treatment.

It is believed the driver had a medical issue that caused the accident.

Responders included Pomeroy Fire Department’s Pumper 3, Meigs County EMS, Pomeroy Police Department and Ridge Top Towing.