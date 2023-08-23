LAWRENCEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing a criminal charge related to a Tuesday school bus crash in Lawrenceville that left one elementary school student dead and at least 20 more injured, according to Clark County court records.

Springfield resident Hermanio Joseph, 35, was charged Wednesday with vehicular homicide in Clark County Municipal Court — a fourth-degree felony. If convicted, he could face six to 12 months in prison and/or a $5,000 fine, according to court documents.

Court documents also identified the student who died at the scene of the accident as Aiden Clark, Ohio State Highway Patrol said was ejected from the bus during the crash.

The charge against Joseph came one day after the school bus carrying 52 elementary students for the Northwestern Local Schools district crashed, rolling to its top on its way to the first day of classes.

The school bus driver was heading west on State Route 41 at about 8:12 a.m., according to OSHP. At the same time, Joseph was driving east — where he is accused of swerving left of the center line, forcing the bus driver to veer onto the shoulder to try and avoid him. When the vehicles crashed, the bus went off the road, a spokesperson for OSHP said.

Joseph is accused of driving without a valid license.

Of the 52 students on the bus, 26 were hospitalized in various facilities across the state, according to court documents. Most sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but one student was taken in serious condition to a children’s hospital.

The 68-year-old bus driver suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized. Joseph and his passenger also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.