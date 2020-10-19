Driver crashes into house in Canton, injures teen

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Canton Township say the driver of a car crashed into a home, and injured a teen.
It happened on Saturday night. Troopers say 38-year-old Jessica Shaw was speeding and headed northbound on State Route 800. That’s when she left the side of the roadway and went airborne.
The car then slammed into the house.
“I think anyone’s impression when they see the photos of the scene after the vehicle had been removed was just awe and gratefulness that nobody was fatally injured. This could have been an absolutely unnecessary tragedy,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago.
The house sustained extensive damage.
Shaw is facing several charges, including OVI.
