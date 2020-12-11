Dramatic video shows firefighters saving dog’s life in southeast Columbus

They were able to revive the dog using an oxygen mask, and the dramatic moment was caught on NBC4's camera

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters were able to save the life of a dog after a fire in southeast Columbus.

At around 2 a.m., Friday, emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of Olde Coventry Road on the report of a fire.

One person and a dog were able to make it out of the home, but another dog had to be rescued by firefighters.

They were able to revive the dog using an oxygen mask, and the dramatic moment was caught on NBC4’s camera.

The dog is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.