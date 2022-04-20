COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jurors have found Dr. William Husel not guilty of at least some of the charges against him in his 14-count murder trial.

The staff attorney for Judge Michael Holbrook alerted media members Wednesday morning that it appears a verdict has been reached. Jose Baez, an attorney for Husel, was in Florida and watched the proceedings over Zoom.

Husel was accused of ordering potentially lethal amounts of fentanyl and other drugs to ICU patients at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to ’18. Opening statements took place on Feb. 22. The prosecution called 53 witnesses, and the defense only one, who discussed comfort care.

Husel, 46, is facing the possibility of life in prison. Per jury instructions read by Judge Michael Holbrook, jurors are allowed to consider the lesser offense of attempted murder for each of the counts.

The dozens of witnesses called by the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office ranged from former Mount Carmel executives, nurses, and pharmacists to victims’ family members, Columbus police detectives and expert physicians.

Husel’s defense team, comprised of Columbus attorney Diane Menashe and Florida-based attorneys Jose Baez and Jamie Lapidus, called just one expert witness: Dr. Joel Zivot, a physician from Emory University.

Prosecuting attorneys include Janet Grubb, David Zeyen, Paula Sawyers, Taylor Mick, and Corinne Buker.

