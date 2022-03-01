The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app. 9:15 a.m. update: John “Sean” O’Connell, the director of pharmacy at Mount Carmel West until 2019, is testifying.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial against a former Mount Carmel doctor is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning after a critical care specialist testified Monday about the alleged doses of fentanyl given to patients under the former doctor’s care.

Proceedings in the trial of former Mount Carmel Dr. William Husel ended just in time Monday for Dr. Wes Ely to catch a flight home to Tennessee. Ely will return to Columbus to continue his testimony in person at a later date, Judge Michael Holbrook told the jury Tuesday morning.

The only witness to testify Monday, Ely is a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University and pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist. He traveled to Columbus to testify in Husel’s murder trial Monday, where he discussed what he called a “mind-boggling” dose of fentanyl administered to Husel’s patients — but faced cross-examination from the defense that elicited Ely’s opposition to euthanasia.

Husel, 46, a former ICU doctor, is facing murder charges in the deaths of 14 patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Most of the patients who received fentanyl under Husel’s care received 1,000 micrograms of the opioid, one even receiving 2,000 micrograms — a dose that Dr. Wes Ely said would he would never administer “all at once” as it would likely “stop someone from breathing entirely” and “hasten death.”

Defense attorney Diane Menashe questioned Ely about practicing medicine as a pro-life Catholic, how much he was paid by the state of Ohio to be an expert witness for them, and the difference between opioids and opiates.

