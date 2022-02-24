The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Testimony in the murder trial of a former Mount Carmel doctor is set to resume Thursday morning.

Dr. William Husel, 46, is facing murder charges in the deaths of 14 patients under his care at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Wednesday, attorneys for both sides questioned former Mount Carmel pharmacist Talon Schroyer, who was terminated from Mount Carmel Health System in July 2019.

Schroyer, who worked the night shift at Mount Carmel from 2017 to 2019, faces accusations of approving orders for potentially fatal doses of fentanyl for Husel’s patients, according to several wrongful death lawsuits filed by family members of patients who died under Husel’s care.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor David Zeyen questioned Schroyer about his role at the hospital, various medical devices and procedures, and specific incidents where he approved Husel’s medication orders.

Schroyer, tasked with verifying medication orders submitted by Mount Carmel doctors, said that when he first saw the 1,000 microgram-order of fentanyl requested for victim Janet Kavanaugh, a 79-year-old who died in December 2017, the dose seemed “a little unusual.”

He said he consulted with fellow pharmacist Greg Dresbach, who said although Schroyer “was not crazy” for thinking the fentanyl dose was unusual, it wasn’t an unusual order from Husel.

Schroyer is expected to be back on the stand when the trial resumes Thursday.

Schroyer’s testimony followed the testimony of William Gillette, a Columbus police detective who was an investigator on the case.

Tuesday also saw opening statements from the prosecution and defense, with Husel’s attorney Jose Baez saying Husel was offering his patients “comfort care.”

“This case, ladies and gentlemen, is about, 100%, comfort care,” Baez told jurors, later adding, “There is no such thing as a medical murder case. And that this is not a murder case, and it’s far from it. William Husel was exercising compassion to his patients and tried to free them of pain and let their last moments on Earth be ones of peace.”

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys