The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial against former Mount Carmel West Dr. William Husel ended Wednesday with testimony from an out-of-town physician.

Forty-three witnesses have taken the stand thus far through the first four-plus weeks of the trial. Husel, 46, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of 14 ICU patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West from 2015 to 2018.

Wednesday morning, Dr. John Walther Schweiger, a Tampa anesthesiologist and critical care physician, continued testifying as an expert witness for the prosecution for a third day in a row, and then was questioned by Husel defense attorney Diane Menashe.

On both Monday and Tuesday, Schweiger testified that he reviewed the medical records for Husel’s patients, saying that in 13 of the 14 cases he looked at, he believes the administration of medications given to them and prescribed by Husel hastened or caused their deaths.

Menashe questioned Schweiger about his credentials and history as an expert witness for legal cases. Schweiger stated this trial is the first criminal trial in which he has testified.

Menashe also asked Schweiger whether there is anything documented that would indicate Husel’s intent to kill the patients and whether any motive existed as to why Husel would want to hasten the lives of these patients.

“I do not see that documented in the record,” Schweiger answered.

The fourth week of testimony was the most emotional of the trial so far as several family members of some of Husel’s patients testified. CLICK HERE for a more extensive recap.

During opening statements, Husel’s defense team put forth that the doctor was providing “comfort care” for patients who were reaching the end of their lives.

Attorneys have said the trial could last about eight weeks.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Jaime Lapidus Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys