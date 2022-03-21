The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial against former Mount Carmel West Dr. William Husel is scheduled to begin its fifth week of testimony starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

Forty witnesses have taken the stand thus far in the murder trial of Husel, 46, who has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of 14 ICU patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West from 2015 to 2018.

The fourth week of testimony was the most emotional of the trial so far as several family members of some of Husel’s patients testified.

In perhaps the week’s most emotional testimony, Lynn Marshall, brother of James Timmons, 39, who died under Husel’s care in October 2018, testified that he was “crying ecstatically” while he visited his brother in the ICU.

Marshall said Mount Carmel staff flip-flopped in their assessment of Timmons, who arrived at the hospital suffering from compartment syndrome, which Dr. Wesley Ely said in earlier testimony deprives blood flow to the body’s muscles.

When Marshall first arrived, he said a nurse told him he could return to his West Virginia home that night as Timmons would likely recover. Later that evening, a different nurse told him the opposite — that he “shouldn’t go far because his brother wasn’t gonna make it through the night,” Marshall said.

Marshall refused on three occasions to change his brother’s code status to do not resuscitate, he said.

“I told them to save him; I wouldn’t give them a DNR order,” Marshall said.

Despite his initial reluctance, Marshall eventually agreed to change his brother’s code status, as he said nurses made it seem as though he had no other option but to remove his brother from life support.

Family members weren’t the only ones to take the stand this past week. Several of Husel’s former colleagues in the Mount Carmel West ICU also testified.

Several of those current and former nurses testified that their intent in administering the doses of fentanyl ordered by Husel was to prevent the patients from feeling pain as they were extubated.

Former ICU nurse Jamie Bourke, who administered a 1,000-microgram dose of fentanyl to one of Husel’s patients, testified that Husel was a “very caring” and “amazing doctor” who saved the woman’s life when he urged her family members to bring her to the ICU.

Bourke said she administered the fentanyl because she anticipated the palliative extubation to be “incredibly distressing and horrible” for the woman, Brandy McDonald.

“My intent was that she would not feel herself suffocate to death when she was removed from the ventilator,” Bourke said.

Several other former Mount Carmel ICU nurses, including Wesley Black, Jordan Blair, and Kathleen McDowell, all testified that they received no formal training on proper narcotics dosing, including fentanyl. The three also spoke about Husel’s admirable reputation at Mount Carmel West, where he was known for teaching and mentoring other staff members about ways to improve patient care.

During opening statements, Husel’s defense team put forth that the doctor was providing “comfort care” for patients who were reaching the end of their lives.

Attorneys have said the trial could last about eight weeks.

