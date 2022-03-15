The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial of former Mount Carmel West doctor William Husel is scheduled to resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Husel, 46, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of 14 ICU patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West from 2015 to 2018.

Monday’s testimony included former intensive care unit nurses from Mount Carmel West who described what it was like to work with Husel.

The first witness to start the fourth week of the trial was Jacob Deemer, who worked as an ICU registered nurse at Mount Carmel West who worked with Husel. Deemer described his working relationship with Husel, saying the former doctor was like a mentor to him.

Defense attorney Jose Baez began his questioning of Deemer after nearly three hours of questioning from the prosecution.

Another former ICU nurse at Mount Carmel West, Jamie Bourke, testified that Husel ordered her to administer 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl to 37-year-old Brandy McDonald in January 2018.

Bourke described Husel as “very caring” and “an amazing doctor” who saved McDonald’s life when he urged her family members to bring her into the ICU.

“He, in essence, saved her life at that point because he was like ‘Bring her, bring her now,’ and intubated her in 2 minutes,” McDonald said.

Bourke testified that the condition of McDonald, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and suffering from dangerously high levels of acidosis, worsened throughout the day, and eventually, her family agreed to change her code status to do not resuscitate.

As of the end of the day Monday, 25 witnesses have taken the stand. Prosecutors said they hope to wrap up presenting their case sometime next week.

Some ICU nurses also testified last week, saying that under Husel’s direction, they administered potentially fatal doses of fentanyl to critically ill patients. In addition, hospitalists contracted by Mount Carmel and physicians who signed the death certificates for several of Husel’s patients also testified last week.

On Thursday, Dr. Wesley Ely, a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University and pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist, returned to the stand after testifying Feb. 28, when he called the doses of fentanyl given to Husel’s patients “mind-boggling.”

High and combined doses of fentanyl and other drugs in the wrong circumstances, Ely said Thursday, could take a patient’s life because the body cannot sustain the escalation to fentanyl given by Husel.

During opening statements, Husel’s defense team put forth that the doctor was providing “comfort care” for patients who were reaching the end of their lives.

Attorneys have said the trial could last at least eight weeks.

