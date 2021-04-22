Downward trend continues for first-time unemployment filings in Ohio

Over the last 57 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $9.5 billion in unemployment compensation payments

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The latest report from The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says that 22,098 initial jobless claims were filed between April 11 and April 17. Of those, about 950 were flagged for potential fraud.

These numbers continue the downward trend for first-time filings. The week before, 23,117 claims were filed with 1,200 flagged for potential fraud.

Continued jobless claims numbered 250,388, which is 525,914 fewer than — or about 32% of — the peak last year. That included both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits. A total of 175,443 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance last week.

Over the last 57 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $9.5 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 989,000 Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $10.4 billion in pandemic assistance payments to more than 1 million Ohioans.

ODJFS is encouraging individuals to file their unemployment claims online at unemployment.ohio.gov. To find and apply for job openings, visit OhioMeansJobs.com.

Anyone who suspects their identity was compromised and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim is urged to report it immediately. Click “Report Identity Theft,” on the ODJFS web site or call 833-648-0394.