AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a DoorDash food delivery driver was fatally shot on the job in Akron.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 1400 block of Timber Trail just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

When they arrived, investigators found a 22-year-old man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead Thursday morning.

According to police, the victim was making a DoorDash delivery when he was shot.

Investigators say the victim got into an altercation with two suspects around 11 p.m. in the Highland Square area. The suspects then allegedly followed the victim to the delivery spot and shot him.

Two suspects, 21-year-old Matthew Couch and 19-year-old Derek Ransome-Fromby were arrested at a home in the 1400 block of Tyler Street and taken to the Summit County Jail.

They were charged with felonious assault, but now murder charges are pending.