Don’t let power outages spoil your Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With high wind causing power outages across central Ohio the day before Thanksgiving, here’s what you need to know about food safety.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage. Keeping the door closed as much as possible is advised.

The USDA says refrigerated perishable food such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers should be discarded after 4 hours without power.

A full freezer will hold a safe temperature for approximately 48 hours, 24 hours if it is half full. Food may be safely refrozen if it still contains ice crystals or is at 40°F or below, however, its quality may suffer.

Foodsafety.gov offers the following guide for refrigerated foods: