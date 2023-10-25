COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General David Yost said the arrest of a serial killer who targeted men looking to buy sex has opened up an investigation into other potential victims.

Rebecca Auborn, 33, of Columbus, was indicted on four counts of murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, five counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of felonious assault, five counts of corrupting another with drugs, one count of tampering with evidence and four counts of trafficking in drugs.

Investigators say the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force got information that a woman was allegedly meeting men for sex in northeast Columbus and dosing them with drugs to rob them. Auborn was connected to the following deaths:

Victim 1, attempted overdose on 12/13/2022

Victim 2, fatal overdose on 1/15/2023

Victim 3, fatal overdose on 4/1/2023

Victim 4, fatal overdose on 4/13/2023

Victim 5, fatal overdose on 6/17/2023

Investigators, who believe that additional victims may exist, are continuing their investigation with a concentration on Auborn’s activities between December 2022 and August 2023 and within the area of I-71, state Route 161, Cleveland Avenue and E. 17th Avenue.

Anyone with information related to overdose deaths that occurred during those time periods and near those locations should contact the Columbus Division of Police homicide tip line at 614-645-2228.

The investigation is ongoing.

Auborn has been in jail since her Sept. 11 arrest.