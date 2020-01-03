Donation box for child stolen from Massillon light display

by: WJW Staff

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) – The holiday season is ending on a sour note for a family in Massillon dealing with a Grinch.

Every year, Greg Strum decorates his front yard with lights, snowmen, a nativity – everything Christmas.

This year, they asked for donations for St. Jude and included a letter from their daughter at the front of the display.

In the past, they have raised up to $3,000 and have even donated money to a local child with cancer.

This season, the box became the target of thieves. Greg says the box was stolen three times over the holiday season. He estimates about $700 was taken.

According to police, there isn’t any information about a suspect.

Next year, Greg says he is setting up surveillance cameras.

