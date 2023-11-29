[In the player above, watch FOX 8 News coverage on utility assistance programs in Ohio.]

(WJW) — Natural gas service rates for Dominion Energy customers could increase about 16% if Ohio’s utility regulator approves its proposed rate hike.

An example of a typical bill found on a Dominion Energy webpage dedicated to the rate hike shows the monthly basic service charge would increase by about $13.

That distribution charge is separate from what customers pay to have Dominion supply the gas they use — a rate that fluctuates based on energy market trends. The utility’s Standard Choice Offer is now about $3.55 per 1,000 cubic feet through Dec. 11. That’s up from about $3.15 for the period of Oct. 11 to Nov. 8.

Dominion filed its application in late October, but the new rate “likely won’t take effect” until 2025, according to the provider.

Next year, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is expected to call public hearings about the increase in Dominion’s service area, giving ratepayers, elected officials and consumer groups the opportunity to give public comment.

Follow the provider’s rate increase case on the PUCO website.

Here’s why Dominion said it’s now asking customers to pay more:

Over the last 16 years, Dominion Energy Ohio has invested more than $4 billion in its system infrastructure, of which roughly $1 billion has yet to be recovered in natural gas distribution rates. This investment in infrastructure, which includes replacement of pipelines, meters, and other operational assets, has increased our property taxes and other expenses as well. In addition, since our last rate case was filed in 2007, operating and maintenance costs, such as labor, material, and construction expenses, have risen substantially. … As part of a settlement with the PUCO, Dominion Energy Ohio made a commitment in 2020 to file a natural gas distribution rate case to reflect its costs to deliver gas to customers and to recover the costs associated with operating and maintaining our equipment that allows us to provide service to customers in a safe manner that is reliable, efficient and environmentally responsible. Statement from Dominion Energy

Dominion serves more than 1.2 million customers in Ohio.

The rate hike is expected to give Dominion a $212 million revenue boost, according to its application.

The increase won’t impact customers paying through Percentage of Income Payment Plans, or PIPP, according to the provider.