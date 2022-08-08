COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Dolly Parton is getting a whole day set aside for her in Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, as honorary Dolly Parton Day.

Parton will be visiting Columbus on Tuesday to celebrate early literacy and the success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio currently mails more than 327,000 Ohio children a free, age-appropriate book every month. The program is open to children up to the age of five in all of Ohio’s 88 counties.

The project was championed in Ohio by First Lady Fran DeWine and approved by the Ohio General Assembly.