‘Doing everything I can’: CMSD CEO Eric Gordon says plan for reopening to be announced Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Reacting to Gov. Mike DeWine‘s impromptu press conference Friday night, Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon confirmed he intends to announce his reopening plan next week.

“I really am doing everything I can to meet his expectation, I think that’s what you’ll see when I communicate our plan on Friday,” Gordon said.

DeWine called out Cleveland and other districts that are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for not meeting his March 1 deadline for a return to in-person learning.

As Cleveland teachers and staff got the vaccine at Max Hayes High School on Saturday, Gordon confirmed that all efforts are underway to reach that date after what the governor called a frank but good conversation on the phone.

“We appreciate that, and I thank him for that and I understand there are some challenges that he has. But he’s gonna make every effort and I take him at his word,” said DeWine on Friday.

While the governor made clear vaccines would be withheld from districts that fail to do the same, Gordon says he didn’t feel threatened. Rather, he sympathized with the complexities of the pandemic DeWine has to manage.

“I think he’s doing everything he can under incredible circumstances,” Gordon said.

Complexities that as CEO of a school district he too, is navigating.

“Our opening has never been contingent on the vaccine, it’s one tool,” he said. “The other tools are the public health data, which are improving and also when and how parents are ready to return and so that will continue to guide us.”

Gordon says over 75 percent of the district’s employees have shown interest in getting the vaccine and they are seeing even higher numbers signing up.

“The vaccine is voluntary, we are not mandating it even though people will be expected to return to work when it is time to do so,” he said.

As of Saturday, Gordon said that they have vaccinated nearly 3000 employees, substitutes and contractors from the district schools — as well as those from the city’s 26 parochial and charter schools.

“By next Sunday we will have met all of those people’s needs at over 9,000 vaccines, so we are probably one of the fastest-moving vaccination centers in the state of Ohio,” he said.

He says some staffers are nervous about coming back with just one shot, but Gordon says district leaders are continuing to work closely with the teacher’s union.

Still, he says pressure is coming from every direction, including the parents who are roughly split in half on their children returning versus staying remote.

“That makes it much more complicated for us because we’re gonna have to run two school systems, one where people stay in remote and the other for those who come back,” he said.

Gordon said in a statement school buildings, buses and classrooms are already prepared for reopening safely.

And it’s not just the reopening that’s in the works but also programming he says to help kids catch up on lost time.

“What we do now is important, what we do into the summer and into next year is even more important,” he said.

In a statement, the school said a plan is in place to resume spring sports on Feb. 22. CMSD families can expect a mailer with children’s school and transportation assignments that same week.

The plan for reopening is scheduled to be released on Friday, Feb. 19.