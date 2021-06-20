Dogs rescued following Portage Co. drug raid had ingested marijuana

RAVENNA, Ohio – Four dogs in Portage County had ingested large amounts of marijuana before being rescued following a drug raid, according to investigators.

The Portage Animal Protective League said it rescued the dogs following a raid at a home in Shalersville on June 9.

APL Executive Director Chalan Lowry said the dogs all smelled of marijuana and had remnants of the drug in their mouths and feces. She said they were acting strangely and even wobbling when investigators arrived.

The APL rushed them to a veterinarian, where they were given fluids and high-fiber foods.

Lowry said the dogs have since recovered and went up for adoption Saturday.

“I would say in 20 years of being in animal welfare, we’ve never taken in dogs, in any of my positions, that have come from a drug raid where the animals have actually ingested the drugs,” Lowry said.

She said, despite all they’ve been through, the dogs are all friendly.

More information on how you can adopt the dogs is available here.