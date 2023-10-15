CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Your kids may be curious about the ongoing conflict in Israel, and it can be overwhelming to see some of the graphic images for kids and adults alike.

You may be wondering how to go about talking about the recent events happening overseas.

Child psychologists say it’s best to have open communication in an age-appropriate way.

“Younger kids are going to be more concerned with their own safety or changes that may happen in their own smaller world. nd so parents can offer reassurance, or they can offer simple explanations of how situations may be different in different places,” said Dr. Amy Lee of the Cleveland Clinic.

For teens, experts recommend spending less time on social media. Dr. Lee said parents also need to be mindful of what they’re watching when their children are around. They could accidentally see or hear something that way too