Doctor cites fears of family harassment in declining Ohio health director position

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbus Dispatch is reporting that Dr. Joan Duwve turned down Governor Mike DeWine’s appointment as the director of the Ohio Department of Health due to fears that her family may be harassed.

In the newspaper report, Duwve said she learned that Dr. Amy Acton’s family had suffered harassment and she did not want to put her family through that same scenario.

Gov. DeWine announced Duwve’s appointment during his Thursday coronavirus briefing. Later that night, the governor announced that Duwve declined the position.

