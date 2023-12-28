[Learn how to report a missing person in the player above.]

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — State and local authorities need the public’s help identifying a man found dead on train tracks just west of the Tiedeman Road overpass in November.

“I’m asking everyone in the greater Cleveland area to pause for a moment to look at the images of this man’s face — if you recognize him, please call the local authorities,” Attorney General Dave Yost is quoted in a Thursday news release. “Everyone counts, and I’m hopeful that with the public’s help, we can regain this young man’s identity.”

Above are post-mortem images completed by a BCI forensic artist. (Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation)

He’s described as a white man believed to be 16 to 30 years old, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 120 pounds, with blue or hazel eyes, long brown hair and a mustache and beard. Authorities collected fingerprints and DNA from the man, which can be used for comparison.

He was found wearing gray Adidas sweatpants, a blue T-shirt, a blue zip-up sweatshirt and blue Crocs with the Cleveland Guardians logo. He had no visible scars, tattoos or piercings.

The man’s body was found Nov. 14 on the CSX train tracks just west of the Tiedeman Road overpass, according to a bulletin from the Attorney General’s Office, in the area circled in red below:

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office at 216-721-5610, extension 1.