Diversifying the face of the Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–This week 45 new Columbus Police recruits step into their futures as public servants. They embark on a life-changing journey that will not only keep Columbus safe, but will change the face of the Division of Police. 19 members of the class are female or non-white.

“With 42% diversity, we believe this class has the highest percentage of diversity of any class in the Division’s recent history,” said Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight in a news release. “We are excited to see these qualified men and women coming to the Division with a desire to serve the residents of Columbus and be trained by the best. The Division is excited about the opportunities this class represents for the Division and the citizens of this City.”

The recruits will undergo seven months of training at the Columbus Police Academy, followed by a one-year probationary period, when they will keep their training. That training includes intensive community engagement.

Among this incoming class is the only Columbus Police Cadet to become a recruit. Ashley Slane graduated from the inaugural Cadet Class of 2019. The Cadet Program is a two-year paid internship program. The goal is to introduce the law enforcement profession to under-represented members of the community. This is part of the mayor charing the department with doubling diversity by 50 percent.

“I am proud – and very pleased,” said Public Safety Director Ned Pettus. “I can’t adequately describe how proud I am of the teamwork and collaboration thstaffat occurred to accomplish this, and it happened in an environment unlike any we have ever experienced before.”