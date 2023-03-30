Editor’s Note: The video above is about BMV kiosks.

COLUMBUS (WJW) – Some people who paid for disabled veterans’ specialty license plates over the last several years in Ohio may be getting a refund.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that the license plates should have been provided to disabled veterans at no cost, however, 2,000 people have been charged since 2019.

The total charged is around $60, including fees and taxes.

The BMV is now working to refund the cost.

A law giving certain disabled veterans up to two free disabled veteran or military license plates went into effect in 2019.

“The BMV deeply regrets this error,” said Charlie Norman, Ohio BMV Registrar. “We are grateful for Ohio veterans’ sacrifice and their service to our state and our country. We are undertaking an internal review to determine why the legislative change wasn’t adopted in a timely manner to ensure that this will not happen in the future.”

According to a press release that went out Thursday, the BMV will contact all veterans who were improperly charged. Refunds are expected to be processed within a month.

The BMV says it has implemented a processing change so that veterans who qualify for free disabled/military license plates are not charged in the future.

The law applies specifically to veterans with a service-connected disability who are declared 100% disabled by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The law does not apply to personalized specialty disabled/military license plates.

