MADISON, Ohio (WJW) – Tremors shook Madison Township, Ohio Thursday morning.

The US Geological Survey reports a small magnitude 2.3 earthquake hit the Lake County township around 8:45 a.m.

The tremor was just over 4 miles down, USGS reported.

Lake County has experienced several earthquakes over the past couple of years.

In June 2019, a 4.2 magnitude quake hit off the coast of Eastlake under Lake Erie.