LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Some Lake County residents felt their homes shake Tuesday morning due to an earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.8 magnitude quake hit near Timberlake — right by Eastlake– at around 8:20 Tuesday morning. Initial reports from the USGS said it was a 2.7.

FOX 8 received reports from viewers in Lake County cities including Eastlake, Mentor and Willowick; some said they felt their homes shake.

image courtesy of USGS

Lake County has experienced several earthquakes over the past couple years. In June 2019, a 4.2 magnitude quake hit off the coast of Eastlake under Lake Erie.