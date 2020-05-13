Dick Goddard’s daughter asks for prayers for beloved Cleveland news legend

The retired meteorologist is very ill and doctors say he may not have much time left

(WJW) — Cleveland news station FOX 8 is asking for prayers for their beloved friend, Dick Goddard.

Earlier Wednesday, Dick’s daughter, Kim, said her father is very ill and doctors tell her he may not have much time left.

The retired meteorologist is currently in a medical facility in Florida.

Kim has been his caretaker for the past several years since Dick’s retirement.

Kim asked FOX 8 to share this news with all of you who have loved her father throughout his incredible career at the station.

We will continue to keep you posted on his condition.

