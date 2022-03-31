LONDON, Ohio (WCMH)– Several state government officials will visit the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in London Thursday to announce a joint criminal justice initiative.

A release from the Governor Mike DeWine’s office says that he will be joined by Attorney General Dave Yost, and Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Richard Fambro at 2 p.m. for the announcement of the initiative that will “help local law enforcement identify criminals responsible for deadly shootings and other incidents of gun violence in Ohio.”

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Superintendent Joe Morbitzer will also be in attendance, the release states.

NBC4 will livestream the press conference in this story.