COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine plans on welcoming Ukrainian refugees into Ohio.

According to a press release, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) will host a summit in Northeast Ohio on Thursday March 17.

It will bring organizations together that can help relocate Ukrainian families. Involved groups will include resettlement agencies, faith-based organization and charities.

The summit will help the organizations better understand their possible role in refugee resettlement, and to assess the needs of Ukrainian people.

“ODJFS is pleased to help bring Ohio’s resettlement agencies, and other charitable organizations together to seek ways of helping displaced Ukrainians,” said ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder.

The press release does not state where the summit will be held.