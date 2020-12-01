DeWine tours warehouse storage facility for COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine toured a facility in Central Ohio Tuesday that will house the state’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ohio Department of Health has been preparing for the delivery for months.

Getting the vaccine out to the public will look a lot like the protocols for the flu vaccine.

They’ve been running daily drills with prototype packaging to break down and repackage the vaccine into smaller units.

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to be the first to receive Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA.

The vaccine will be shipped directly to Ohio’s 10 prepositioned hospital sites. The closest one to the Valley is Aultman Hospital in Stark County.

As the vaccine supply increases, additional suppliers will receive direct shipments if ordering 975 doses or more of the vaccine.

Smaller orders, such as to doctors’ offices, will not be shipped directly from Pfizer. Those doses will first go to the warehouse in Ohio where they will be repackaged and shipped.

The warehouse is equipped with ultra-cold freezers that can hold up to 720,000 doses at any one time.

The National Guard has been helping with the repackaging drills and will help when the vaccine is disseminated.

The Moderna vaccine, once granted EUA, will be shipped directly to providers administering the vaccine and will not be processed by the Ohio Department of Health at its warehouse facility.

