SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be in Springfield on Monday to announce millions in funding for local law enforcement agencies.

According to governor’s office, DeWine will announce millions in funding for local law enforcement agencies as part of his Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

DeWine will be speaking at Springfield City Hall at 10:30 a.m.

The release stated that DeWine created the grant program to help local law enforcement combat violence in their communities. A total of $58 million will be awarded as part of the program in the coming months.

