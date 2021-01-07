DeWine: Time to accept the will of the people

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In a speech about Wednesday’s violence on Capitol Hill, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine definitively acknowledged that Joe Biden is the president-elect of the United States, and he urged every American to accept that fact.

“Yesterday’s acts were shameful,” DeWine said. “All Americans must denounce them, even those Americans who feel — incorrectly — that Donald Trump won. It is time to accept the will of the people so we may begin to move forward and heal.”

DeWine went further and appeared to blame President Trump for the violence.

He called President Trump’s speech before Wednesday’s march on the Capitol “incendiary” and said it served only to fan the flames of discontent, “encouraging the mob behavior that ensued.”

DeWine did not directly back the use of the 25th Amendment to immediately remove President Trump from office.

“We are down to 13 days before the new president takes office,” DeWine said. “As far as invoking a 25th Amendment, the Vice President and the Cabinet are the ones that would know if that’s appropriate. I’m not close to it, so I can’t make that judgment call.”

DeWine went on to say such a political move “would stoke the fires of conspiracy theories” and said he was against it “for the good of our country.”

“It would cause more division than healing,” he said.

DeWine thanked Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress for pushing on after Wednesday’s violence had been quelled.

“I thank them for doing their job amidst violence, chaos, and danger to themselves,” he said.

Before moving on to the topic of COVID-19 in Ohio, DeWine finished his statements by quoting Senate Chaplain Barry Black’s prayer delivered after Congress ratified the election. He spoke of a common humanity, and he offered words of hope for the future, even in the midst of such troublesome times.

“Our shared bonds as Americans will always be stronger than our differences,” DeWine said. “We are resilient people, people who unite in the toughest of times. With renewed faith we can tackle these challenges together and we can move forward.”